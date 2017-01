A BT company logo hangs on the side of a convention centre in Liverpool, Britain April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File photo

LONDON Britain's BT said it had won a 100 million euro (88 million pounds) contract from staffing company Randstad to provide cloud-based services and connectivity to more than 3,500 sites across 37 countries.

BT said on Wednesday it would consolidate Randstad's network infrastructure, currently provided by multiple domestic and regional providers, using internet connections and cloud-based virtual networks.

Randstad, the world's second largest staffing company after Adecco, recently agreed to buy Monster Worldwide, the owner of Monsterboard and Jobs.com, as part of a push into online recruiting.

