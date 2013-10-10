Snap perks up after initial rush of short sellers
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.
LONDON Britain's EE is to provide mobile services to BT, the country's leading fixed-line group, after it signed a deal to replace rival Vodafone after a nine-year partnership.
EE, the country's largest mobile operator which is jointly owned by France's Orange and Germany's Deutsche Telekom, said on Thursday it would be BT's exclusive mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partner.
BT currently provides a range of mobile services, primarily to large corporates, the public sector and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Vodafone withdrew from talks about continuing its MVNO partnership earlier in the year, sources told Reuters in May.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc is working to mend its relationship with regulators as pressure mounts for the company to improve its business practices and temper Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's aggressive leadership style.
Alphabet Inc's Google is making progress in taking on cloud computing leaders Amazon.com Incand Microsoft Corp, executives said on Wednesday, as the search engine company stakes more of its future on the cloud as a new source of growth.