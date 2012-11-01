LONDON BT (BT.L) cut its full-year revenue outlook on Thursday after European corporate customers slashed spending and adverse changes in regulation resulted in the group posting a consecutive miss on sales in the second quarter.

However, deep costs cuts enabled the group to maintain its full-year forecasts for earnings and free cash flow and lift its interim dividend by 15 percent.

"We have delivered another solid quarter of growth in profit before tax despite the economic conditions and regulatory impacts," Chief executive Ian Livingston said.

Britain's biggest fixed-line telecoms company posted a 9 percent drop in headline revenue of 4.47 billion pounds, missing market forecasts of 4.57 billion pounds for the second quarter.

But pretax profit rose 7 percent to 608 million pounds, beating 595 million pounds average expectations.

The company abandoned its hope that underlying revenue excluding transit would show an improving trend on the minus 1.9 percent seen last year for the full year, but said the second half would still see an improvement.

BT's revenues were hit by a triple whammy of recession, regulation and rain.

Half of the group's turnover is dependent on corporate spending, across both its Global Services division, which serves multinationals, and its business with small and medium sized companies.

It said its corporate business was continuing to be hit by tough trading conditions in Europe and in the financial services sector.

A judgment on charges for terminating some mobile phone premium calls also went against the company, which impacted revenue by 40 million pounds year-on-year in the quarter.

And rain increased the number of repair on phone networks, resulting in a backlog of new installations.

The group was able to grow profit, however, by cutting its underlying costs by 10 percent, the best performance in terms of efficiency in recent quarters.

Edwin Lloyd, analyst at Edison Investment Management, said BT was continuing to roll out its fibre network while also managing to make cost savings.

"BT can't continue its cost cutting to offset declining revenues as it has done in these results but when the economy turns it will have a strong platform in contrast with many of its European neighbours," he said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)