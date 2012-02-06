The British Telecom tower is seen, in central London November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Telecoms regulator Ofcom proposed cutting the prices former incumbent BT Group can charge other operators for access to its network on Monday.

Ofcom said the price of a fully unbundled line to a property, where a communications provider takes over the line to provide broadband and telephone services, would drop to 87.41 pounds from 91.50 pounds.

The cost of a line used solely for broadband would be 11.92 pounds, down from a wholesale price of 14.70 pounds, while line rental for telephone services will be 98.81 pounds for financial year 2012-2013 against 103.68 pounds before.

BT provides wholesale access to its network to hundreds of other telecom providers through its Openreach subsidiary.

The new prices -- the third set since Openreach was created in 2006 -- will be submitted to the European Commission for review. Ofcom said it expects to publish a final decision in early March.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)