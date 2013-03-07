LONDON British Telecom aims to recruit another 1,000 engineers to install optic fibre broadband, it said on Wednesday, as it installs superfast Internet connections to more of Britain's homes and businesses.

The new jobs, which come on top of 1,500 new engineers employed last year, would result in more than 6,000 people working on the roll-out, the telecoms company said on Thursday.

BT said it needed the additional workers to extend its fibre network, which already passed more than 13 million premises, and which was increasing at the rate of 100,000 homes and businesses a week.

It also said 400 apprenticeships were to be created and 200 further jobs reserved for armed forces personnel.

The jobs news, which comes a day after travel firm Thomas Cook said it would shed 2,500 positions, was welcomed by British prime minister David Cameron.

"Providing much faster broadband speeds, and enabling millions more homes and businesses to enjoy these speeds is vital for driving investment and equipping the UK to compete and thrive in the global race," he said in a statement.

