LONDON Britain's BT Group Plc has snatched the broadcast rights for English Premiership rugby from BSkyB with a 152 million pound four-year contract that continues a recent spending spree to boost its internet TV offering.

The telecoms group is seeking to use live action to increase take-up of BT Vision, which has 728,000 subscribers. In June it agreed a to share Premier League football games with BSkyB from next year in a three-year deal costing the two companies 3 billion pounds.

BT said that it would show up to 69 Aviva Premiership Rugby matches and the JP Morgan Asset Management Sevens from the 2013/14 season. It will also show matches played by premiership clubs in European competitions for three years from 2014/15. European club rugby is likely to be restructured from 2014.

The live Aviva Premiership rights are currently split between satellite broadcaster BSkyB and Disney's ESPN. BSkyB has been broadcasting games since 1994.

Marc Watson, chief executive of BT Vision, said that rugby union was entering a thrilling phase, with the World Cup being staged in Britain in 2015 and rugby returning to the Olympics in 2016.

"We will also be bringing all of the action together in one place and will look to distribute it on a variety of platforms," he said.

Shares in BT were up 2 percent at 231.5 pence at 2:10 p.m., while BSkyB was down 0.7 percent at 752.5 pence.

BOOST FOR CLUBS

Clubs in the 12-team Premiership could receive an average increase of 50 percent to their TV income from the new deal, a spokesman for the league said.

BT will use its customer network to promote the sport further and will work with clubs to improve the infrastructure at their stadia.

Rugby union clubs still have small turnover compared with their English soccer counterparts, but the game has come a long way in commercial terms since the professional era began in the mid-1990s.

Will Draper, an analyst at Espirito Santo Investment Bank, said the deal was significant in itself and as a sign that BT was going to be willing to compete for other content.

"The rugby fan base is much smaller than football's, but it's very dedicated and very loyal - and very concerned about watching the sport on TV," he said, adding that the sum paid was not out of kilter with other sports rights deals.

