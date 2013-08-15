FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON BT (BT.L) has agreed to make its new sports channels available to customers of cable operator Virgin Media VMED.O in a three-year wholesale deal that will boost both groups in the battle to provide entertainment in the home.
The two firms said under the agreement, customers with Virgin's most expensive package would get the three sports channels for free, while those on cheaper packages could pay extra to receive them.
The deal will give BT more viewers to its new channels, which will enable it to charge more to its advertisers, while Virgin will be able to provide sports from BT and rival provider BSkyB BSY.L through one subscription.
BT said earlier this week it had signed up over a million customers to its new sports offering, which it is giving to broadband customers for free as part of a drive to protect its core business.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.