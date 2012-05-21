Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
LONDON Britain's BTG BGC.L swung to a pretax profit for the year to end-March, helped by its move to direct sales of its specialist anti-poison drugs, and said it had acquired the European named-patients supply rights for another antidote, uridine triacetate.
The speciality pharma company, which already has the U.S. supply rights for the medicine to treat toxicity of cancer drug 5-FU, said it retained the option to acquire the European commercial rights from Wellstat upon approval.
The group also benefitted from the first royalties from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) Zytiga, a drug to treat advanced prostate cancer that was approved last year in the United States and Europe.
BTG made a pretax profit of 23 million pounds ($36.4 million), against a loss of 10.8 million pounds in the same period a year ago, on revenue 77 percent higher at 197 million pounds.
It said it anticipated that revenue for the current financial year would be between 180 million pounds and 190 million pounds.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).