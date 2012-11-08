LONDON Strong demand for snake anti-venom and cancer drugs helped Britain's BTG (BTG.L) lift revenue 30 percent to 143.4 million pounds ($229.3 million) in the half-year to end-September.

The speciality pharmaceutical company was also boosted by the successful U.S. launch of a treatment to prevent toxicity caused by cancer chemotherapy and growing royalties from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) prostate cancer drug Zytiga.

Profit after tax for the period was 44 percent higher at 18.3 million.

Jefferies analyst Peter Welford, who had forecast revenue of 127 million pounds, said the strong beat suggested that market forecasts for the full year would have to increase. BTG shares rose 5.6 percent by 0830 GMT.

BTG had already flagged a good first-half performance last month, when it raised its full-year revenue guidance to 205 million to 215 million pounds, up from a previous range of 190-200 million pounds. It reiterated that outlook on Thursday.

Revenue for the company is skewed to the first half of the financial year, since the summer is the peak snake biting season in the United States. Demand for its CroFab anti-venom drug was boosted this year by wholesaler stocking and higher prices.

The U.S. commercial launch in April of chemotherapy toxicity drug Voraxaze also lifted results in the period.

Under Chief Executive Louise Makin, BTG has undergone a transformation from a group that buys up patents and licenses them out into a pharmaceutical company marketing its own products.

"We have moved a long way, particularly in the last four years, but we are ambitious, we have solid financials and we are in growth mode," Makin said in an interview.

With 151 million pounds of cash, BTG is able to cast its net for potential acquisitions and Makin said she was hunting for deals that could add specialist products, particularly ones suitable for selling through the company's U.S. operations.

Its long-awaited varicose vein treatment, Varisolve, could finally reach the key U.S. market in 18 months or so, with preparations now well advanced for a U.S. submission by the end of 2012 and a launch anticipated in the first half of 2014.

BTG believes global sales of Varisolve could eventually reach $500 million, although many analysts have lower forecasts.

($1 = 0.6255 British pounds)

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by William Hardy)