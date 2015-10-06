EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON British pharmaceutical company BTG (BTG.L) warned on Tuesday its revenue would be at the lower end of its forecasts after sales of Varithena, its groundbreaking varicose vein treatment, stalled.
The company said full-year revenue would be in the lower half of its guidance range of 410 million to 440 million pounds, reflecting flat revenue for Varithena as demand was dampened by insurers currently taking significantly longer to settle claims than for established treatment options.
Analysts at Jefferies said the update on Varithena was "disappointing", and they expected the shares to fall around 5 percent, but they kept their "buy" recommendation, saying the current share price more than discounted the Varithena risk.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
LONDON Britain said on Friday it had launched an investigation into suspected tax evasion and money-laundering by an unnamed "global financial institution" and some of its employees.