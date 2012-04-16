MILAN/LONDON André Esteves, the billionaire boss and controlling investor of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, has been fined 350,000 euros ($457,900) by Italy's financial regulator for insider trading five years ago.

Esteves bought shares in Italian meat company Cremonini in November 2007, a purchase that was based on privileged information about a planned joint venture involving the company, Italian market watchdog Consob said on Monday.

The trades were carried out on Esteves's personal account at a time when he was a senior banker at Swiss bank UBS AG UBSN.VX. He is now one of Brazil's richest executives and the fine puts a black mark on him just as he prepares to lead the listing of his investment bank.

Consob said Esteves knew members of the family controlling Cremonini's joint venture partner JBS, which was a customer of the BTG Pactual Group.

The regulator, which also barred him from holding senior corporate and board positions in Italy for six months, had in February ordered the seizure of 4.2 million euros of assets belonging to him.

Esteves is chief executive, chairman and 24 percent owner of BTG Pactual, which is preparing a initial public offering that could raise up to 4.1 billion reais ($2.2 billion).

ONGOING INVESTIGATION

The prospectus for that deal released on April 3 said Esteves was the subject of "an ongoing civil, non-criminal investigation in Europe in connection with certain trades in the securities of a European market issuer made by him in his personal capacity in 2007."

The prospectus added: "Our controlling shareholder believes that the allegations are without merit, and currently intends to appeal a finding (if any such finding occurs) against him in such matter."

Esteves, 43, rose through the ranks at BTG Pactual before he sold it to UBS. He bought the bank back for $2.5 billion in 2009, together with some other partners.

BTG Pactual and Esteves himself have become symbols of Brazil's growing economic might, competing head to head with global investment banks in a region with bustling capital markets and surging demand for wealth management services.

He has a net worth of about $3 billion and is Brazil's 13th richest individual, according to Forbes magazine's rich list.

The IPO would be the first by an investment bank based in Brazil, and will raise the bank's profile and that of Esteves globally. Based on an acquisition it made earlier in the year, BTG Pactual is worth $14.8 billion.

The prospectus said regardless of the outcome of the investigation, the bank did not believe there would be an adverse effect on BTG Pactual, including on Esteves's capacity to serve in his present role.

BTG Pactual declined to comment further than its statement in the prospectus. UBS declined to comment.

Esteves, a mathematician who started as a computer technician at Banco Pactual in 1989 at age 21, became a managing partner in 2002. After the UBS takeover, he worked in London and was appointed global head of UBS's fixed income, currencies and commodities group in October 2007.

