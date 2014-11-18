A pedestrian walks past signboards of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (R) and Mizuho Bank in Tokyo May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

NEW YORK Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi has agreed to pay $315 million (201 million pounds) to New York's banking regulator for submitting a whitewashed report about its improper handling of transactions involving countries subject to U.S. sanctions, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The report formed the basis for a $250 million settlement the bank, the largest in Japan, reached last year with New York's Department of Financial Services for stripping information from wires that would have helped authorities police transactions involving Iran, Burma and Myanmar from 2002 to 2007.

As part of the latest accord, the bank will move its U.S. sanctions compliance and anti-money laundering operations to New York, the department said in a statement.

Several bank executives also were targeted by the regulator for alleged wrongdoing, one of whom resigned under pressure, the regulator said.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which produced the report for the bank, agreed in August to pay the regulator $25 million and refrain from certain work in New York for two years for altering its findings amid pressure from bank lawyers and executives.

The bank's compliance manager, Tetsuro Anan, resigned after the regulator demanded his firing, the regulator said. Anan asked PwC to remove key information from the report about the bank's conduct, New York’s Department of Financial Services, said.

Two former executives who now work at bank affiliates will be banned from doing business with any New York banks regulated by the Department of Financial Services, the agency said.

The executives are Akira Kamiya, deputy president of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings and Tetsuji Kamisawa, executive deputy president of the Defined Contribution Plan Consulting of Japan.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi (BTMU) is the core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T).

"BTMU employees pressured PwC into watering down a supposedly objective report on the bank's dealings with Iran and other sanctioned countries," DFS superintendent Benjamin Lawsky said in a statement. "We, as a regulatory community, must work aggressively to reform the cozy relationship between banks and consultants."

A spokesman for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi declined comment. The executives could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Susan Heavey)