Privately held Georgia-Pacific LLC will buy specialty fibre maker Buckeye Technologies Inc BKI.N for about 982.7 million pounds ($1.5 billion), including debt.

Buckeye's shareholders will receive $37.50 per share, a premium of 25 percent to the stock's Tuesday close on the New York Stock Exchange.

Georgia Pacific makes building products, tissue, packaging, paper, cellulose and related chemicals.

(Reporting by Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)