FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
Privately held Georgia-Pacific LLC will buy specialty fibre maker Buckeye Technologies Inc BKI.N for about 982.7 million pounds ($1.5 billion), including debt.
Buckeye's shareholders will receive $37.50 per share, a premium of 25 percent to the stock's Tuesday close on the New York Stock Exchange.
Georgia Pacific makes building products, tissue, packaging, paper, cellulose and related chemicals.
(Reporting by Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union..
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.