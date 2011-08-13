BUDAPEST Members of a gang in a homeless colony in Budapest may have been behind the murders of four people whose buried bodies were unearthed earlier this week, shocking Hungarians, police said on Saturday.

"We think we have detained the core (leaders of the gang)," National Bureau of Investigation Director Zoltan Csizner told a news conference.

He said police had been tipped off early this month by a man who had escaped after being buried alive up to his chest. Media reports said the victims in the murders may have been buried alive.

Police said in a statement they had arrested three people including a man who described himself as Macedonian and may have been the head of the gang. Three other suspected members were already in custody after being arrested months ago.

Media reports have said a loan shark was suspected of the murders and that more bodies could be found. Csizner did not comment on those reports and journalists were not allowed to ask questions.

Csizner said the gang had roots in "a homeless colony" in a forest in the northern part of Csepel island. The gang was blamed for robberies and other crimes on the island.

The investigation could take a long time.

"Some of the victims and perpetrators could be within a community -- the homeless -- which lives according to its own norms, outside society," he said. "They don't even report if someone is missing."

