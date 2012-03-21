Gold bars of 50 grams are on display at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus SA in the southern Swiss town of Mendrisio, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

LONDON The Treasury said on Wednesday there were no plans to add to Britain's gold reserves, after Chancellor George Osborne said in the presentation of the budget that he would take the opportunity to rebuild the country's reserves.

"What the Chancellor is talking about here is rebuilding the official reserves, so it's not gold-specific. It's just over financing the deficit this year by 6 billion pounds in 2012-13 to build up the official reserves," a Treasury spokesman said.

Osborne said in presenting the country's budget for fiscal 2012-2013: "We are also taking the opportunity to rebuild Britain's reserves, which had fallen to historically low levels. I can confirm our gold holdings have risen in value to 11 billion pounds."

When asked if the Treasury had plans to increase the amount of gold Britain holds, currently 9.975 million ounces, valued at 11 billion pounds, the spokesman said: "There aren't."

Britain famously sold more than half of its gold reserves in 1999, shortly before bullion started a blistering rally that took prices to a record high of $1,920.30 an ounce in September 2011 from below $300 an ounce at that time.

The gold price, which has risen by around 6 percent this year, was up 0.1 percent on the day at $1,652.90 an ounce by 1402 GMT.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper and Veronica Brown; editing by Jason Neely)