Michelle Ping, paramedic attached to the British Army's Highlanders, 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, secures an area at a join check point with Afghan National Police (ANP) outside the town of Lashkar Gah in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, July 11,... REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

LONDON Britain's spending on its military mission in Afghanistan will be 2.4 billion pounds less than expected in the years leading to 2015, Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday.

"UK forces will cease combat operations by the end of 2014. As a consequence, I can tell the House (parliament), that the cost of operations ..... are expected to be a total of 2.4 billion pounds lower than planned over the remainder of the parliament," finance minister George Osborne told parliament during the presentation of his annual budget.

Britain has some 9,500 troops in Afghanistan, but plans to end combat operations by the end of 2014. The current parliament runs until the next election expected in 2015.

