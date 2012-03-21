LONDON Chancellor George Osborne announced tax breaks in his annual budget on Wednesday, though he broadly stuck to the government's austerity plans aimed at erasing a massive budget deficit.

Following are key measures announced in the budget:

50 PENCE TAX RATE

Osborne will cut the top rate of tax paid by people earning over 150,000 pounds to 45 pence from April 2013.

The 50 pence rate was introduced by the previous Labour government in 2010. Osborne opted to keep it, as abolishing it would have been a politically risky move, but he has always viewed it as a temporary measure.

INCOME TAX THRESHOLD

The government will raise the level at which income tax kicks in to 9,205 pounds, higher than a planned increase to 8,105 pounds.

CHILD BENEFIT

Osborne confirmed that child benefit would be withdrawn gradually once someone in a household earned more than 50,000 pounds, with 1 percent of the benefit removed for every extra 100 pounds earned over 50,000 pounds. Only those with an income of more than 60,000 pounds would lose all their child benefit.

STAMP DUTY PROPERTY TAX

The government will introduce a new 7 percent stamp duty rate on sales of property worth more than 2 million pounds.

CORPORATION TAX

Osborne announced a cut in corporation tax to 24 percent from April, and said he would go ahead with two further cuts planned for 2013 and 2014 to bring the rate down to 22 percent. The government had previously pledged to lower the rate to 23 percent by 2014.

BANK LEVY

Osborne raised the rate of the bank levy to 0.105 percent from next January, to offset the additional corporation tax cuts. The increase will keep the amount raised by the levy at 2.5 billion pounds a year.

MACHINE GAMES DUTY

The government will introduce a new Machine Games Duty on high-stakes betting machines with a standard rate of 20 percent and a lower rate for low stakes and prize machines such as those found in pubs of 5 percent of net takings.

GAMBLING TAX

The authorities intend to tax online gambling based on location of the customer, not the company, and from this April will introduce double taxation relief for remote gambling.

TOBACCO TAX

Duty on all tobacco products will rise by 5 percent above inflation. That equates to 37 pence on a packet of cigarettes.

TAX CREDITS FOR CREATIVE INDUSTRY

The government intends to introduce tax credits for the video games, animation and high-end TV production industries.

NORTH SEA OIL FIELD ALLOWANCE

Osborne announced new tax allowances for oil and gas extraction from the North Sea, including a 3 billion pound new field allowance for large and deep fields to open up West of Shetland.

DEFENCE

The cost of British military operations in Afghanistan, which are separate from the defence budget, are expected to be a total of 2.4 billion pounds lower than planned over the remainder of the current parliament.

