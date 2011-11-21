IWAKI, Japan Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said on Monday that his view on Japanese industry has not changed following the March earthquake and that he was looking for opportunities in the country.

He also said that the problems at scandal-hit Olympus (7733.T) had not changed his view on Japan's fundamentals.

Buffett made the comments on his first visit to Japan, to open a new factory in Iwaki City in Fukushima of cutting tool maker Tungaloy Corp, a unit of a firm in which Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) holds an 80 percent stake.

The factory is located about 40 km (25 miles) from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which has been leaking radiation since it was wrecked by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

Buffett was originally set to visit Japan on March 22, but the trip was postponed due to the quake.

Tungaloy, formerly part of industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp (6502.T), supplies automakers with superhard tools used to cut, groove and turn engine parts.

(Created by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Joseph Radford)