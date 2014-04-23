Warren Buffett, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, poses for a portrait in New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) chairman and chief executive Warren Buffett said Wednesday he would buy very few technology stocks at current levels and that the U.S. government should play a part in the housing market.

"There's very few tech stocks I would want to buy at the prices they sell for, but it's not remotely like the bubble that existed 15 years ago," the billionaire investor told Bloomberg Television.

"We're not seeing total craziness or anything of the sort, but we're certainly seeing some companies go public at very high valuations," he said.

Buffett also said the government should play a part in housing, but that he did not see any role for Berkshire Hathaway in mortgage financiers Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)