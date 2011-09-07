American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez poses with creator of the show Simon Fuller at the party for the finalists of the television show ''American Idol'' in Los Angeles March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK Pop Idol and American Idol creator Simon Fuller is among the parties in the final stages of bidding for Los Angeles music publisher Bug Music, according to a person familiar with the process.

Bug, which is owned by Spectrum Private Equity, is expected to fetch bids starting around $300 million (188 million pounds), according to the person.

Fuller's XIX Entertainment, BMG Music and Ole Music are among second-round bidders for the publisher whose 250,000-strong catalogue of songs includes Iggy Pop's "Lust for Life" and the Drifters hit "Under the Boardwalk".

Final bids are due by Friday.

(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke. Editing by Robert MacMillan)