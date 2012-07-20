A bus that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday is seen outside Burgas Airport, about 400km (248miles) east of Sofia July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry/Handout

The sister (C) of a woman who was killed during an attack in Bulgaria, mourns at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Members of an Israeli Rescue and Recovery team work at the site of the Wednesday bomb blast at the parking lot of Burgas Airport, some 400km (248miles) east of Sofia July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Relatives mourn over the coffin of Itzik Colangi, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, during a ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Relatives mourn next to the coffins of Itzik Colangi, Amir Menashe, Maor Harush, Elior Price and Kochava Shriki, who were killed in an attack in Bulgaria, during a ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli wounded during an attack in Bulgaria cries upon her arrival to a hospital in the southern city of Beersheba July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A truck carries a bus, that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday, outside Burgas Airport, about 400km (248miles) east of Sofia July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Family and friends mourn as Itzik Colangi, 28, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, is buried at a cemetery in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

The coffins of Itzik Colangi, Amir Menashe, Maor Harush, Elior Price and Kochava Shriki, who were killed in an attack in Bulgaria, are seen during a ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Family and friends mourn near the body of Itzik Colangi, 28, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, during his funeral service at a cemetery in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A still picture taken from CCTV surveillance camera shows the suspected bomber (C) at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry/Handout

BURGAS, Bulgaria The man who blew up a bus carrying Israeli tourists at a Bulgarian airport, killing himself and six others, was a foreign national and Sofia is trying to pin down details with the help of foreign spy services, the interior minister said on Friday.

Israel has accused Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants of carrying out Wednesday's attack at Burgas airport, a popular gateway for tourists visiting Bulgaria's Black Sea coast. Iran has denied having any involvement.

Investigators said they managed to obtain DNA samples from the fingers of the bomber and were checking databases in an attempt to identify him. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov told parliament he hoped that would be done in 3-4 days.

"We are talking about a person that is not a Bulgarian citizen," Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov told a news conference. "We are exchanging information with our Israeli colleagues and the other services."

Tsvetanov said investigators were working on several leads, including the possibility that the bomber had an accomplice, but he denied media reports that a local Hezbollah cell was behind the bombing.

"Such topics, and such interpretations have not been talked about or discussed. At the moment we are focused on realistic options," he said.

The Israeli tourists had arrived in Bulgaria on a charter flight from Israel and were in the bus in the airport car park when the blast tore through the vehicle.

Closed-circuit video showed the bomber wore Bermuda shorts, a blue T-shirt and cap, blending in with other tourists as he roamed the airport for an hour before blowing up the bus.

Some analysts believe Iran is trying to avenge the assassinations of several scientists involved in its controversial nuclear programme that it blames on Israel and the United States. Israeli diplomats have been targeted in several countries in recent months by bombers who the Jewish state maintained had struck on behalf of Tehran.

The Bulgarian blast occurred on the 18th anniversary of a bomb attack on Argentina's main Jewish organisation that killed 85 people. Argentina blamed Iran, which denied responsibility.

(Additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia and Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Writing by Sam Cage; Editing by Andrew Heavens)