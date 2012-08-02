An illustration handout provided on August 1, 2012 shows the the suspected bomber who blew up a bus carrying Israeli tourists last month at the Bulgarian airport of Burgas. REUTERS/Handout/Bulgarian Interior Ministry

PARIS Bulgaria has asked Interpol member countries to circulate a computer-generated image of a suicide bomber who killed five Israeli tourists and a bus driver on the Black Sea coast two weeks ago, the police organisation said on Thursday.

Experts in Bulgaria have constructed an image of the man, aged around 30 and with swept-back black hair and dark eyes, using remains of his body recovered from the bus wreckage.

"As part of our ongoing efforts with Interpol and law enforcement worldwide, we are now publishing this computer generated image and appealing to the public to come forward with any information they may have which will help identify this suspected terrorist," Bulgarian Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov was quoted as saying in an Interpol statement.

The bomber blew up the bus in a car park at Burgas airport on July 18, killing himself and six others, and wounding more than 30 people. Bulgarian police suspect the man may have had the backing of an organised group.

Israel has accused Iran and the Lebanese Islamist group Hezbollah of being behind the attack. Iran has denied the charge and accused Israel of carrying it out.

In a video of the run-up to the attack, released by police, the bomber wore checked Bermuda shorts and a blue T-shirt and carried a small rucksack. He had long, dark curly hair, which appeared to be a wig, under a dark blue cap.

The computer-generated image shows a much clearer picture of the suspect. Bulgaria's interior minister said the man's face was too badly damaged in the blast, in which he was decapitated, for photographs to be circulated.

