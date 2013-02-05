OTTAWA A Canadian-Lebanese dual national was involved in the 2012 bombing of a tourist bus in Bulgaria that killed five Israeli tourists, Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird said on Tuesday.

Bulgaria accused Lebanese militant movement Hezbollah on Tuesday of carrying out the attack and said one of those involved had a genuine passport from Canada.

"I can confirm the individual in question is a dual national who resides in Lebanon ... . I believe they are at large," Baird told reporters, adding that he was not able to identify the person, who has Canadian and Lebanese citizenship.

Algerian authorities last month said a Canadian had coordinated a hostage-taking in a remote natural gas plant. Around 70 people died when Algerian troops ended the siege.

Canadian police flew to Algeria to probe the allegation but have said nothing about their investigations.

