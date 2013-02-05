JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed on Tuesday a Bulgarian report linking Hezbollah to a fatal bus bombing, saying the Lebanese militant group and its ally Iran were waging a "global terror campaign".

Netanyahu said the Bulgarian probe into the 2012 attack in the Black Sea city of Burgas was "further confirmation of what we already knew, that Hezbollah and its patron, Iran, are waging a global terror campaign across borders and continents."

"The attack in Burgas was an attack on European soil against a member of the European Union. We hope the Europeans will draw the necessary conclusions about the true character of Hezbollah," Netanyahu said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Crispian Balmer)