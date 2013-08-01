Protesters sit in front of a fence, surrounding the parliament, during a demonstration in central Sofia July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA Bulgaria's parliament backed a plan on Thursday to raise new debt to help finance an economic boost for the European Union's poorest country, defying opposition including from anti-corruption protesters.

Rightist opposition parties and some local economists question the Socialist-led government's plan to increase spending, saying it should instead tackle inefficiencies in healthcare and the interior and defence ministries.

Thousands of Bulgarians who have been protesting for nearly seven weeks, alleging government corruption, also challenge the spending, saying it will merely increase the country's debt.

The government will increase the budget deficit to 2 percent of gross domestic product from a planned 1.3 percent and raise up to 1 billion levs (444 million pounds) in new debt to finance the gap and ensure payments on maturing debt in early 2014.

Finance Minister Petar Chobanov told the chamber after the vote that the plan would "stop the policies that prevent growth and are focused on spending cuts."

He says the spending poses no risk to fiscal stability and the Balkan country's currency peg to the euro.

Bulgaria will still have one of the small deficits in 28-member European Union and with its public debt at 17 percent of output, the country is one of its least indebted members.

The country ended 2012 with a fiscal shortfall of 0.5 percent of GDP under the previous rightist government, but it was toppled in February by protesters who said its budget-squeezing policies had increased poverty.

Chobanov has said revenues will come in some 200 million levs less than planned due to the weak economy, while spending is increased by 286 million to make up for delayed payments to businesses, finance social help for the most disadvantaged and support for the ailing energy sector.

The economy is expected to grow by 1.0 percent this year, slightly above 0.8 percent growth in 2012.

"The government wants to provide itself a comfort zone for fiscal loosening and bigger spending," Desislava Nikolova, analyst with the Institute for Market Economy, said. "But all this is not done in a transparent way and this raises concerns."

President Rosen Plevneliev, who has already said he has no trust in the Socialist-led government, has expressed concerns over the changes and said he will consider imposing a veto on the amendments.

Earlier this month ratings agency Fitch affirmed the country's investment grade rating at BBB- with a stable outlook, but noted that a rating downgrade can be triggered if there is a material drop in growth prospects and the fiscal performance.

