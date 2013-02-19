PRAGUE Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Tuesday a move by Bulgaria to revoke Czech electricity company CEZ's licence was highly politicised and he wanted to hear reasons for such a step.

Bulgaria's prime minister said earlier on Tuesday CEZ's licence would be revoked after nationwide protests against rising power prices.

"I perceive the whole problem as strongly politicised because of upcoming parliamentary elections," Necas said in a statement.

"I will speak with the general director of CEZ about the present situation, and I will want to hear from Bulgarian representatives reasons that led to such an unprecedented step."

