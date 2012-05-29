SOFIA A Bulgarian business tycoon who owns a soccer club was charged on Tuesday with running a tax fraud crime ring and making a death threat against the head of the country's tax-collecting agency.

The case against Grisha Ganchev is part of the Balkan country's efforts to root out rampant organised crime and corruption and show it is fit to join the European Union's passport-free travel Schengen zone.

Prosecutors in the capital Sofia said Ganchev, who is on the board of a company that controls four of Bulgaria's six sugar refineries, had masterminded a 200,000-levs (81,600 pounds) tax evasion in sugar trades.

The businessman, who owns Bulgarian top-division soccer club Litex Lovech, also made a death threat against the director of the national revenue agency, prosecutors said in a statement.

Six other people including Ganchev's son, Danail, were charged in connection with the tax fraud earlier this month.

Ganchev, who faces up to 15 years in jail if found guilty, was not immediately available to comment. Prosecutors have banned him from leaving the country.

His company Litex Commerce also owns hydro power plants, petrol stations and hotels.

