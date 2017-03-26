Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
SOFIA The centre-right GERB party has a clear mandate to form Bulgaria's next government following a parliamentary election on Sunday, its leader Boiko Borisov said.
"This result confirmed categorically that GERB should be the leading ruling party," Borisov said, adding that GERB would make "utmost efforts" with potential coalition partners to form a government quickly.
GERB won the snap election with between 32.2 percent and 32.8 percent of the vote, exit polls showed.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by Catherine Evans)
MARAWI CITY, Philippines When Philippines troops advanced on positions held by Islamist militants in a southern city last Friday they were caught in a kill zone.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.