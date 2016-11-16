Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov (R) looks on during debates in the parliament, before the vote on his government resignation in Sofia, Bulgaria November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov waves as he arrives for debates at the parliament, before the vote on his government resignation in Sofia, Bulgaria November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov waves as he leaves during debates in the parliament, before the vote on his government resignation in Sofia, Bulgaria November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA The Bulgarian parliament endorsed on Wednesday the resignation of the centre-right government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, which is likely to lead to months of political uncertainty and probably an early election in early 2017.

Borisov had tied the fate of his minority cabinet to the outcome of the November presidential polls and stepped down following the overwhelming victory of Moscow-friendly political novice Rumen Radev, who was backed by the opposition Socialists.

"The results of the presidential elections on Sunday made it clear that society wants a change," Borisov told parliament. "The vote requires a change in the political situation."

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; writing by Radu Marinas)