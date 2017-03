SOFIA Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party led in Sunday's general election with 33.6 percent of the vote against 15.8 percent for their main Socialist opponents, according to official results with nearly 13 percent of votes counted.

The early results matched those of exit polls released on Sunday evening. The election was called after the collapse of the Socialist-led administration in July.

