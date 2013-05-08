SOFIA Bulgarians vote on Sunday in a parliamentary election.

Following are the main political parties and their policies:

GERB:

The centre-right party, which resigned from government in February following mass protests against low living standards and corruption, is leading opinion polls ahead of the vote but is unlikely to win a majority.

Led by Boiko Borisov, GERB managed to keep debt low during its four years in power but failed to fulfil promises to restart the economy and overhaul healthcare and education systems. The party is still pledging to maintain tight fiscal policy.

SOCIALISTS:

In second place in opinion polls, the Socialists have pledged to cut taxes for low earners and to create more than 250,000 jobs. While in power until 2009, the party oversaw a credit boom and bust and its return could alarm investors.

If they win Sunday's vote, the Socialists say they aim to form a broad coalition that would not be headed by its leader Sergei Stanishev.

MOVEMENT FOR RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS:

The liberal MRF represents ethnic Turks and other Muslims who make up about 12 percent of the Balkan country's population of 7.3 million. It would be the third party in parliament with about 6 percent support, according to opinion polls.

The MRF, a likely coalition partner for the Socialists, wants to liberalise the domestic energy market, create more jobs and improve efficiency in Bulgaria's outdated farming sector.

ATTACK:

The nationalist party saw a jump in support after February's protests to around 5 percent. It wants nationalisations, higher taxes for the rich and revocation of foreign concessions for gold and water.

Its policies unnerve investors and could hamper coalition deals among the bigger parties.

BULGARIA FOR THE CITIZENS:

The new pro-business right-wing party, led by former European Union commissioner Meglena Kuneva, hopes to attract voters that are unhappy with traditional political groups.

It has based its campaign on promises to ensure rule of law, transparent public procurement deals - one of business's main complaints - and access to financing for small companies.

