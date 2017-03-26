Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
SOFIA The centre-right GERB party has won 33.2 percent of votes in the early parliamentary election in Bulgaria, data from the central electoral commission showed on Monday, with 16.8 percent of the ballots counted.
The leftist Socialists came in second with 27.5 percent of the vote, followed by the nationalist alliance United Patriots with 9.7 percent.
Two more political parties will enter the Balkan country's next parliament - the ethnic Turkish MRF party with 6.4 percent and populist party Will with 4.0 percent, the commission data showed.
Final official results are expected on Thursday.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Peter Cooney)
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines When Philippines troops advanced on positions held by Islamist militants in a southern city last Friday they were caught in a kill zone.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.