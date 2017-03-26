Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
SOFIA Bulgaria's Socialists (BSP) conceded defeat in Sunday's parliamentary election but the party's leader said it would look at options for forming a government should the centre-right GERB party find it cannot do so.
"We want to congratulate winners GERB," Kornelia Ninova told reporters after party doubled its popular support compared to the last parliamentary vote in 2014 but failed to overtake GERB.
She added: "If they fail to form a government and we receive a mandate, we will try to form a Bulgarian government" to ensure stability in the country, which takes over the presidency of the European Union on Jan. 1, 2018.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines When Philippines troops advanced on positions held by Islamist militants in a southern city last Friday they were caught in a kill zone.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.