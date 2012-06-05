SOFIA A series of explosions rocked an arms depot in eastern Bulgaria on Tuesday, injuring seven people and blocking traffic on a major highway, officials said.

The blasts began in the early afternoon, starting a fire at the depot near the village of Lozenets, some 330 km (200 miles) east of Bulgarian capital Sofia. It was not immediately clear what triggered the explosions.

Seven workers at the disposal depot, owned by a private Bulgarian company, were rushed to hospital. Two were in a serious condition, a health ministry spokesman said.

National radio reported that several weaker blasts were heard after the initial explosions. Police halted traffic on the nearby highway linking Sofia with the Black Sea city of Burgas.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Rosalind Russell)