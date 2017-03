Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov walks away after his speech in the Parliament in Sofia February 20, 2013. Bulgaria's government resigned from office on Wednesday after nationwide protests against high electricity prices, joining a long list of European administrations... REUTERS/Julia Lazarova

BUCHAREST Bulgaria's governing GERB party will not take part in talks to form a new government, Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov said on Wednesday, indicating the Balkan country will hold an early election.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's centre-right GERB is the dominant faction in parliament and if no group can form a majority, a planned election in July will be brought forward.

"GERB will not take part in consultations for the new government," Tsvetanov told reporters.

