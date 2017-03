SOFIA Bulgaria's prime minister on Tuesday proposed an eight percent cut in electricity prices from March in an attempt to mollify demonstrators who have protested against high bills.

Boiko Borisov said Bulgaria would revoke Czech company CEZ's licence for power distribution in the Balkan country, but he was opposed to renationalising power distributors.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Sam Cage)