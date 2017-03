SOFIA Bulgaria's president named diplomat Marin Raikov as interim prime minister on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

"The prime minister should be a good diplomat. He must be sensible and competent and protect Bulgarian interests in Brussels," Rosen Plevneliev told reporters, announcing an interim government that will serve until an election in May.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Kevin Liffey)