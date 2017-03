Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov (R) and Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov (L) attend the Parliament session in Sofia February 20, 2013. Bulgaria's government resigned from office on Wednesday after nationwide protests against high electricity prices, joining a long... REUTERS/Julia Lazarova

SOFIA Bulgaria's opposition called on Wednesday for an early election after the rightist government resigned, saying that a new parliament was needed to form a government.

"We need early elections because no government formed by this parliament can lead normal policy," Socialist leader Sergei Stanishev said. Bulgaria was originally due to hold a regular general election in July.

