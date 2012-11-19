SOFIA Support for Bulgaria's opposition Socialists rose fractionally in November, narrowing the lead of the ruling GERB party amid prolonged economic hardship and rising prices, a Gallup International poll showed on Monday.

Backing for GERB led by Prime Minister Boiko Borisov was 22.7 percent in November from 23.7 percent in October while support for the Socialists, who led the previous government, rose 0.2 percentage points to 19.6 percent in November. Support for the Socialist party was 17.9 percent two months ago.

The survey was conducted between November 2 and November 8.

Economic woes have weakened the popularity of the centre-right GERB which came to power more than three years ago on promises to battle a prolonged recession.

Delayed reforms, low incomes and a lack of decisive steps to uproot widespread cronyism and corruption have hurt the party's popularity, which stood at 25.2 percent in September.

Bulgaria's unemployment rate rose to 11 percent in October while government officials and analysts expect it to stay in double digits over the next two years.

Thousands protested on Saturday against the government's handling of the weak economy and called on the cabinet to resign in one of the Balkan country's biggest anti-austerity rallies in recent years.

The backing for the ethnic Turkish MRF party fell to 5.6 percent from 6.8 percent in the previous month, the nationwide survey of 1010 people showed. Support for the MRF was 7.4 in September.

The newly formed right-wing political party of former EU Commissioner Meglena Kuneva grew to 4.6 percent in November, compared to 4.4 percent in October.

Kuneva's Bulgaria For The Citizens party was officially launched in July and plans to contest elections in June 2013.

