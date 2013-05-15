SOFIA An alliance of Bulgaria's Socialists and an ethnic Turkish party fell just one seat short of a majority in parliament, final results from Sunday's election showed on Wednesday.

The centre-right GERB won most seats but has little chance of governing as other groups do not want to work with it after it was toppled by protests against low living standards and became embroiled in scandals over wiretapping and illegal ballots.

The Socialists want to give their support to a technocrat government to try to raise living standards, currently the lowest in the European Union. But they will need to persuade the nationalist Attack, or individual legislators from either GERB or Attack, to work with it and MRF.

