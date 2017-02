Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev speaks during an interview with Reuters in Sofia March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA Bulgaria's president said on Wednesday there was no need for new elections, even though a parliamentary vote at the weekend failed to produce a clear winner.

President Rosen Plevneliev said he would begin initial talks with political leaders on Friday, and that he hoped to convene the new parliament by the end of this month.

"Bulgaria does not need new elections now. This will scare away investors," he told reporters.

