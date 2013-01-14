LONDON The Bakrie family said it may rethink its proposed exit from Bumi Plc BUMIP.L, a coal venture co-founded with Nat Rothschild to bring promising Indonesian assets to London investors, if the financier pursued a return to the board.

The former partners have been at loggerheads for months in an increasingly bitter battle over the group, set up in 2010, and its future - exacerbated by a legal inquiry into wrongdoing, phone-hacking allegations, and tumbling coal prices.

The Bakries said in October they planned to draw a line under their London venture and would pull out of London-listed Bumi Plc. To that end, they tabled a proposal that would allow them to take back operational assets they brought in.

Nat Rothschild, however, hopes to keep Bumi alive and has sought to counter part of that plan.

The Bakries refusal to exit could delay efforts by the coalminer's board - and Rothschild himself - to split with the Indonesian family and start afresh.

Last week, Rothschild called for a meeting to allow investors to vote on a plan to oust 12 of 14 board members and bring in a new board including himself and headed by Wal King, a former boss Australian contractor Leighton Holdings LEI.AX.

"(The Bakrie family) will seriously consider the withdrawal of its offer in the event that Mr. Rothschild follows through his proposal to change the board or indeed if the company fails to honour all obligations under the relationship agreement," the Bakries said on Monday.

Under the terms of the original 2010 deal, a "relationship agreement" allowed the Bakries to appoint key positions such as chief executive and chairman. The current chairman, Bakrie partner Samin Tan, indicated on Sunday he could step down soon.

All sides, including Bumi Plc's board, agree the Bakries should carry out the first stage of their dissolution plan, which involves exiting their shareholding and taking a minority stake in miner Bumi Resources (BUMI.JK) held by Bumi Plc.

That would be partly in exchange for their Bumi Plc shares.

The Bakries, together with Samin Tan, hold just under 30 percent of voting rights in the company.

"The board of Bumi Plc, advised by the independent investment bank NM Rothschild, has indicated that it views the first leg of our proposal positively and we look forward to it being presented for approval by shareholders in the near future," the Bakrie Group said.

Nat Rothschild's own proposal is supported by investors including Schroders and Taube Hodson Stonex Partners, two of the top institutional investors in the miner.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Dan Lalor)