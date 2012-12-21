LONDON Financier Nat Rothschild is looking at revising his proposal to settle the future of Bumi, BUMIP.L the Indonesian coal miner he helped to create.

Relations between Rothschild and Indonesia's Bakrie family, who created one of the world's largest thermal coal miners with him, soured not long after Bumi's listing in 2011, with the two sides trading blows for months as the share price slid downwards.

The Bakries have said they want to unwind the firm but Rothschild wants new investors to inject cash, with all the key Indonesian investors being bought out.

However, the Bumi board said on Wednesday that his proposal was "undeliverable", as Indonesian shareholders had rejected plans to buy their shares.

"Nat Rothschild Investments is working on a revised proposal which it intends to re-submit in order to reach a consensual solution in the interests of all shareholders," Rothschild said in an emailed statement on Friday.

