LONDON Coal miner Bumi Plc BUMIP.L said it started an urgent investigation into allegations of potential financial and other irregularities at its Indonesian operations.

The company, co-founded by financier Nat Rothschild, said on Monday that the allegations related to PT Bumi Resources (BUMI.JK), Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, in which Bumi Plc owns a 29 percent stake.

The investigation, commissioned on an "urgent basis" will report to the board, the company said, adding that it will be contacting authorities in Britain and Indonesia regarding the claims.

Development funds at PT Bumi Resources will be a focus of the investigation, it said.

The miner, one of the world's largest thermal coal exporters, listed in London over a year ago but its share price has dragged, hit by boardroom scuffles, worries over debts at its subsidiaries, and its complex structure.

Bumi's shares, which have plunged 45 percent in the last month, closed at 195.9 pence on Friday, valuing the company at 353.6 million pounds.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)