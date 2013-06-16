John Manzoni, president and Chief Executive Officer of Talisman Energy answers questions at a news conference after the company's annual general meeting in Calgary, Alberta, May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

LONDON Former BP (BP.L) executive John Manzoni has been lined up to chair Bumi BUMIP.L , the coal miner co-founded by financier Nat Rothschild, once it has severed ties with Indonesia's Bakrie family, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Manzoni will head a board tasked with turning the company around after accusations of financial irregularities and feuding between the Bakrie family and Rothschild.

His appointment depends on the timing of the split with the Bakries, the source said, confirming a Sunday Times newspaper report.

Bumi said last month that the plan to separate from the influential Bakrie family was still on track.

Manzoni held a number of senior roles at BP until he left to become chief executive and president at Talisman Energy between 2007 and 2012.

Bumi declined to comment.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)