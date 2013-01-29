LONDON Indonesia-focused miner Bumi BUMIP.L said on Tuesday it would hold an extraordinary general meeting on February 21 to vote on proposals put forward by co-founder Nat Rothschild to oust the majority of the board.

Rothschild, who is locked in a bitter battle with Indonesia's influential Bakrie family over the future of the coal miner, has proposed the removal of 12 of the 14 current directors in a dispute that has become emblematic of minority investor troubles with foreign resource firms listed in London.

"The circular contains the Bumi plc board's unanimous recommendation that shareholders vote against all of the proposed resolutions," the company said in a statement, adding that if passed, the changes would lead to "stalemate, continued shareholder disputes and further value destruction".

Bumi also confirmed the appointment of Eko Budianto to replace Rosan Roeslani at the helm of its key, majority-owned Indonesian asset Berau Coal, an appointment opposed by Rothschild, who had said Budianto was not truly independent.

The group also said that the two current directors, Steven Shapiro and Graham Hearne, who Rothschild proposed keeping on the board, did not support his proposals and would resign if they were passed.

The Bakries and Rothschild got together in 2010 to bring promising Indonesian assets to London, but the relationship quickly soured. The venture has instead been marked by crumbling shares - not helped by falling coal prices - an investigation into financial wrongdoing and investor battles.

The Bakries said last year they planned to unwind the company, drawing a line under their London venture and taking back the assets they and partners such as Roeslani brought in. Bumi said on Tuesday that a disposal of Bumi Resources would be worth more than $580 million (369.3 million pounds).

