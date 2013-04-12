LONDON Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi BUMIP.L warned investors on Friday it could again delay the publication of its 2012 results, as it continues to review the accounts of unit Berau (BRAU.JK).

London-listed Bumi has been a battleground for its feuding founders - British financier Nat Rothschild and Indonesia's influential Bakrie family.

Its woes have been compounded by weak coal prices and allegations of misuse and misappropriation of funds at Bumi's Indonesian operations which triggered an internal investigation.

The current board, which plans to revive Bumi and its beleaguered share price, earlier this year agreed a split from the Bakries which will tie Bumi's fate to what will be its one remaining operating unit, 85-percent-owned Berau.

It has since been reviewing Berau's balance sheet and last month delayed full-year earnings to April 24.

Bumi's share price was down 1 percent at 297 pence at 1413 GMT.

"Given the level of further work that needs to be completed over the next few weeks, there is a likelihood that the publication of final results will need to be further delayed," the company said in a statement.

Bumi said it was looking at the accounting treatment of spending on roads and earth removal - normal activities in mining - but also compensation payments made to landowners.

Bumi's chief executive, Nick von Schirnding, said the Berau review was part of the group's effort to "draw a line under legacy issues".

"It is far preferable to achieve certainty and allow us then to move on with a clean slate," he said.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)