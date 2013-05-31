LONDON Coal miner Bumi, whose shares were suspended last month after it delayed earnings, posted a 34 million pounds underlying loss for 2012 and said on Friday it would seek to recover $200 million spent at unit Berau "with no clear business purpose".

London-listed Bumi said it had completed a review of irregularities in the accounts of 85-percent owned subsidiary Berau - a process which held back publication of 2012 results -and had questioned spending of $152 million in 2012 and $49 million in 2011, which it will now seek to recover.

Bumi has been a battleground for its feuding founders - British financier Nat Rothschild and Indonesia's influential Bakrie family, partners who turned bitter rivals in months.

Bumi said in a separate statement that it would apply for its shares to resume trading only after it completes an overhaul of "external systems and controls" due to be finalised before the company's shareholder meeting on June 26.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Sarah Young)