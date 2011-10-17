LONDON Nathaniel Rothschild, co-chairman of miner Bumi Plc BUMIP.L, said he had "total confidence" that Indonesia's Bakrie family, Bumi's largest shareholders, would succeed with plans to refinance a $1.35 billion (855.73 million pound) loan, but said talks with potential partners did not include marketing rights for Bumi's coal.

The Bakries are in the final stages of talks to refinance a $1.35 billion loan obtained in March to consolidate their debt, after mandatory repayment was triggered by a sharp drop in Bumi's London shares. The loan is backed by the Bakrie family's 47 percent stake in London-listed Bumi Plc.

"The family is making very good progress regarding the refinancing, and I have every confidence they will emerge in good shape," Rothschild told Reuters on Monday.

But he dismissed speculation the mandatory repayment had caused a rift between himself and the Bakrie family.

"We have to remember that what happened over the summer has been likened to a 1930s-type crisis. That is why the Bakries are in this situation -- it is not because they have done anything that we didn't know they were doing," he said.

Sources familiar with the deal have put commodity trader Glencore (GLEN.L), already a long-term partner of the Bakries, as a front runner in the refinancing deal, closing in on an agreement to lend $800-$900 million.

The sources had said last week that marketing rights for coal and other commodities were part of that deal. But Rothschild said on Monday the two issues were separate and refinancing talks did not include marketing promises.

"I can say categorically that no such agreement is being contemplated," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Julie Crust)