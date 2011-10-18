Bakrie Tower, a building developed by Bakrieland Development, a property unit of Bakrie and Brothers, is seen in the Jakarta business district March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

LONDON Nat Rothschild, co-chairman of miner Bumi Plc BUMIP.L, denied there was a split with Indonesia's Bakrie family over a mandatory loan repayment, and said he had "total confidence" the family would succeed in refinancing the debt.

Financier Rothschild also said on Monday that talks between the Bakries and lenders over a $1.35 billion (858 million pound) one-year loan would not include coveted marketing rights for Bumi's coal or other commodities.

Commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) is close to finalising a refinancing deal with the Bakries, sources familiar with the deal have said, after a drop in the shares meant lenders called time on the loan.

Glencore already markets the bulk of Bumi's output, but had been expected to receive guarantees of an even larger slice of future production.

"The recent speculation around coal marketing rights, in respect to Glencore being linked to refinancing of the Bakrie issues, is just not true. These issues are totally separate," Rothschild said in an interview.

"Given the plc has a very important say in anything to do with marketing, I can say categorically that no such agreement is being contemplated," he told Reuters.

The Bakries have said they are in the final stages of talks to refinance the Credit Suisse-arranged loan after mandatory repayment was triggered by a sharp drop in Bumi's UK shares, raising questions over the future of the family's stake.

The politically connected Bakries are the single largest shareholders in Bumi, the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal, with a 47 percent stake. The family used the shares to back the $1.35 billion loan, intended to consolidate debts.

Bakrie & Brothers (BNBR.JK) said on Sunday the deal to secure a new facility to pay or refinance part of the debt was expected to be completed this month, a timetable Rothschild said would be "realistic."

"The family is making very good progress regarding the refinancing, and I have every confidence they will emerge in good shape," Rothschild said on Monday.

Rothschild, who owns a 10 percent slice of Bumi and founded the investment vehicle that became Bumi Plc, dismissed speculation the mandatory repayment and the resulting uncertainty around the largest single shareholder in Indonesia-focussed Bumi had caused a rift between himself and the influential Bakrie family.

"We have to remember that what happened over the summer has been likened to a 1930s-type crisis. That is why the Bakries are in this situation -- it is not because they have done anything that we didn't know they were doing," he said.

The Bakries, he said, were "extremely important long-term partners."

Some investors had fretted that a reduced Bakrie stake, while marginally positive for those worrying about a dominant shareholder, would endanger Bumi's ability to renew key Indonesian coal licences at the end of the decade.

DEMAND HOLDING UP

Bumi is the largest thermal coal exporter but also one of the fastest growing, as it cashes in on demand from nearby India. It expects output to jump to 140 million tonnes by 2014, from an expected 86 million this year.

Rothschild said demand was holding up, with Asian buyers anticipating rising thermal coal prices for next year.

"Last week we signed a contract for delivery in the first quarter of 2012 of thermal coal into east Asia at $133 a tonne," he said. "All indications we are seeing is that demand is extremely robust.

Earlier on Monday, Bumi Plc said it had scrapped plans to purchase 75 percent of PT Bumi Resources Minerals (BRMS.JK) as part of a planned streamlining of the company's structure, blaming market uncertainty that left the conversion price for a convertible bond at more than double its current share price.

Bumi, which already owns a stake in BRM through part-owned PT Bumi, had planned to buy the stake from Bumi Resources with $2.07 billion of convertible bonds.

Rothschild said the plan to increase Bumi Plc's stake in PT Bumi, another related subsidiary in which it holds currently just over 29 percent, also remained a "long-term" goal, but no share purchases were planned for the short term.

The Bakrie Group is one of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, with interests in property, energy, plantation, coal and telecoms.

The family is headed by Aburizal Bakrie, chairman of Indonesia's Golkar Party, who many analysts believe will run for president in elections in 2014.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Julie Crust)